GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €39.14 ($46.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

