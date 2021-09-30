State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 19,349 Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 308.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.