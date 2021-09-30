nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

