State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $483,000 Investment in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of OncoCyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

