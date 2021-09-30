State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 275 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:USNA opened at $91.72 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.