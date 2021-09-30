BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,338 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 212,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,016 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.