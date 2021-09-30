BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 11,124 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 997,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 181.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

