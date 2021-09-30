Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $922.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,412. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

