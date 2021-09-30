IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMAX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.