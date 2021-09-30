Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,167 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
