BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

