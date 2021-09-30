Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 2,855.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 259.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

