iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.