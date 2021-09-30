NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXTC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NextCure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 347.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 23.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at $883,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

