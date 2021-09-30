Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

