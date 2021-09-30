Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

CYAD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.