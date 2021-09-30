Impinj’s (PI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $546,205. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.