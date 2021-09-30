ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ExlService by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

ExlService stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

