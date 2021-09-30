NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $739,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

