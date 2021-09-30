Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.