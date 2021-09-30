Citigroup Inc. Buys 648,964 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1,603.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,964 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.