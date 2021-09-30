Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,517 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $489.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

