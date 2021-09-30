Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.54.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.