Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,329,852.26 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.05, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

