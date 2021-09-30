Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,329,852.26 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.05, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
