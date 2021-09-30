Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $59,000 Investment in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

SkillSoft stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SkillSoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

