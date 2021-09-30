HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 72.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 25.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 34.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

