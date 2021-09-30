Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,629. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.89 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

