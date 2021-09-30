820 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $66.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18.

