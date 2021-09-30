Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,853 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 356.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 373,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Finally, raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

HP stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

