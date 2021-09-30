Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

