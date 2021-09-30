Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.