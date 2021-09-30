Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $1,833.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,979.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.49. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

