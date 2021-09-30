Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Daré Bioscience worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

