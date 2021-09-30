Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 4.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.08. 379,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,995,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

