Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,627,652 shares.The stock last traded at $152.57 and had previously closed at $155.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

