ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,000,365 shares.The stock last traded at $125.17 and had previously closed at $127.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.