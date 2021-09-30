Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 25,209 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

