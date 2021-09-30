Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.38. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 22,735 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

