TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

