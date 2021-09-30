2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 2U by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

