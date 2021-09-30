WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

