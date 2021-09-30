Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $57.84

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.84, but opened at $55.67. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 9,198 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

