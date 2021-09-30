Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2021/2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. “

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.