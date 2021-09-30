Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $605.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

