HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $103,000 Position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

FCRD opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

