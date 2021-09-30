Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Thermon Group worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $588.63 million, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.