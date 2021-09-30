Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,748 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 268.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $883.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

