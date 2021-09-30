Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $834.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.