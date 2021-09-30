Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 45,400 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $822.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

