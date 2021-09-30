Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veru were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $680.36 million, a PE ratio of -851.15 and a beta of 0.63. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.